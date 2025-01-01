Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

Details Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box Lifted FXR Package

Watch This Vehicle
12770249

2021 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box Lifted FXR Package

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1752857967
  2. 1752857967
  3. 1752857967
  4. 1752857967
  5. 1752857967
  6. 1752857967
  7. 1752857967
  8. 1752857967
  9. 1752857967
  10. 1752857967
  11. 1752857967
  12. 1752857967
  13. 1752857967
  14. 1752857967
  15. 1752857967
  16. 1752857967
  17. 1752857967
  18. 1752857967
  19. 1752857968
  20. 1752857968
  21. 1752857968
  22. 1752857968
  23. 1752857968
  24. 1752857968
  25. 1752857968
  26. 1752857968
  27. 1752857968
  28. 1752857968
  29. 1752857968
  30. 1752857968
  31. 1752857968
  32. 1752857968
  33. 1752857968
  34. 1752857968
  35. 1752857968
  36. 1752857968
  37. 1752857968
  38. 1752857968
  39. 1752857968
  40. 1752857968
  41. 1752857968
  42. 1752857969
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FTFW1E59MFB14259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD Panoramic Roof | One Owner for sale in Perth, ON
2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD Panoramic Roof | One Owner 73,229 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 1964 Ford Thunderbird Tudor Hardtop 390 V8 4BBL for sale in Perth, ON
1964 Ford Thunderbird Tudor Hardtop 390 V8 4BBL 94,161 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD for sale in Perth, ON
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD 119,200 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2021 Ford F-150