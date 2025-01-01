Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=736 data-end=941>2021 Ford F-150 STX 4x4 SuperCrew - Stand out in Velocity Blue Metallic with this well-equipped 2021 F-150 STX. Powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic, it’s built for strength, efficiency, and all-weather confidence with 4x4 and a 3.73 electronic locking rear axle.</p><p data-start=736 data-end=941><strong>Key Highlights: </strong>Trailer Tow Package with integrated brake controller, 20 Magnetic Pocket Wheels, fog lamps & privacy glass,SYNC® 4 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto,Reverse sensing system & rearview camera, Skid plates & tailgate step, Unique sport cloth seating, Power windows, Power Locks and more!</p><p data-start=736 data-end=941> 5-Year / 100,000 km Powertrain Warranty make it ready for anything. A perfect blend of capability, tech, and style – ready to work and ready to turn heads.</p><p>--<br />Financing Available, Call For Details! O.A.C<br />--</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. <strong>Amazing Purchase Options:</strong> From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

27,900 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12863549

2021 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1755208878
  2. 1755208875
  3. 1755208878
  4. 1755208878
  5. 1755208878
  6. 1755208876
  7. 1755208875
  8. 1755208872
  9. 1755208873
  10. 1755208876
  11. 1755208872
  12. 1755208873
  13. 1755208873
  14. 1755208873
  15. 1755208871
  16. 1755208877
  17. 1755208873
  18. 1755208875
  19. 1755208873
  20. 1755208875
  21. 1755208867
  22. 1755208866
  23. 1755208873
  24. 1755208871
  25. 1755208870
  26. 1755208869
  27. 1755208873
  28. 1755208866
  29. 1755208872
  30. 1755208872
  31. 1755208869
  32. 1755208873
  33. 1755208871
  34. 1755208876
  35. 1755208874
  36. 1755208876
  37. 1755208876
  38. 1755208875
  39. 1755208875
  40. 1755208876
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4MFB82126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 STX 4x4 SuperCrew - Stand out in Velocity Blue Metallic with this well-equipped 2021 F-150 STX. Powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic, it’s built for strength, efficiency, and all-weather confidence with 4x4 and a 3.73 electronic locking rear axle.

Key Highlights: Trailer Tow Package with integrated brake controller, 20" Magnetic Pocket Wheels, fog lamps & privacy glass,SYNC® 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto,Reverse sensing system & rearview camera, Skid plates & tailgate step, Unique sport cloth seating, Power windows, Power Locks and more!

 5-Year / 100,000 km Powertrain Warranty make it ready for anything. A perfect blend of capability, tech, and style – ready to work and ready to turn heads.

--
Financing Available, Call For Details! O.A.C
--

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
-NONGV1
101A
153
471
50M
524
52X
53A
57Q
61S
622
63T
642
67T
76R
96P
99P
E7
JB
X26

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2021 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Perth, ON
2021 Ford F-150 STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 27,900 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Nissan 350Z Track Customized With Supercharger for sale in Perth, ON
2003 Nissan 350Z Track Customized With Supercharger 193,431 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Transit 250 148
2019 Ford Transit 250 148" HR CARGO VAN 153,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2021 Ford F-150