$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,900 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford F-150 STX 4x4 SuperCrew - Stand out in Velocity Blue Metallic with this well-equipped 2021 F-150 STX. Powered by the 2.7L EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic, it’s built for strength, efficiency, and all-weather confidence with 4x4 and a 3.73 electronic locking rear axle.
Key Highlights: Trailer Tow Package with integrated brake controller, 20" Magnetic Pocket Wheels, fog lamps & privacy glass,SYNC® 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto,Reverse sensing system & rearview camera, Skid plates & tailgate step, Unique sport cloth seating, Power windows, Power Locks and more!
5-Year / 100,000 km Powertrain Warranty make it ready for anything. A perfect blend of capability, tech, and style – ready to work and ready to turn heads.
--
Callan Motors
