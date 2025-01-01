$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch 6.5' Box Clean Carfax | Panoramic Roof
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch 6.5' Box Clean Carfax | Panoramic Roof
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown + Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2021 F-150 4X4 KING RANCH 157" WHEELBASE OXFORD WHITE 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO JAVA INT W/KINGSVILLE LEATH
Featuring; King Ranch Package and Luxury, 20" Rims with brand new OEM Hancock Tires, Twin Panel Panoramic Roof, 3.55 Real Axle, 4WD with 4WD Automatic, 7150# GVWR Package, Pro Power Running boards, Trailer Tow Package, Power Tele-scoping Trailer Tow Mirrors, FX4 Package, Skid Plate, 360 Degree Camera, 136 Litre Fuel Tank, Chrome Package, Power heated/cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Intell Adaptive cruise, Blis System, Post / Pre Collision System, Remote Start, Trailer brake controller, Wireless charging Pad, and more!
*5yr / 100,000 Powertrain ( Factory Warranty Remaining )
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-264-0115