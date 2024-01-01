Menu
<p>2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD CUV 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC</p><p>One Owner | Clean Carfax | Factory warranty </p><p>Blind-Spot / Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Panoramic Roof, Auto Light control, Dual Zone Climate control, 8-way Power Drivers seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto and Carplay, Touch-screen 7.0 with Rear Camera, Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Surround View Monitor and more!</p><p>--</p><p>* $115 Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT 10,783.49<br />* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.</p><p>We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.</p><p>--</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2021 Hyundai Tucson

56,936 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

56,936KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6MU398170

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,936 KM

2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD CUV 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC

One Owner | Clean Carfax | Factory warranty 

Blind-Spot / Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Panoramic Roof, Auto Light control, Dual Zone Climate control, 8-way Power Drivers seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto and Carplay, Touch-screen 7.0" with Rear Camera, Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Surround View Monitor and more!

--

* $115 Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT 10,783.49
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

