$26,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury AWD Pano-Roof|Leather|One Owner
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
$26,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD CUV 2.4L I4 GDI DOHC
One Owner | Clean Carfax | Factory warranty
Blind-Spot / Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Panoramic Roof, Auto Light control, Dual Zone Climate control, 8-way Power Drivers seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto and Carplay, Touch-screen 7.0" with Rear Camera, Proximity Keyless Entry, Power Tailgate, Surround View Monitor and more!
--
* $115 Weekly for 84 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C estimate cost of borrowing with ZERO DOWNPAYMENT 10,783.49
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
--
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
