Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Veloster

25,800 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Veloster

2021 Hyundai Veloster

N

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Veloster

N

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1664550567
  2. 1664550567
  3. 1664550567
  4. 1664550567
  5. 1664550567
  6. 1664550567
  7. 1664550567
  8. 1664550567
  9. 1664550567
  10. 1664550567
  11. 1664550567
  12. 1664550567
  13. 1664550567
  14. 1664550567
  15. 1664550567
  16. 1664550567
  17. 1664550567
  18. 1664550567
  19. 1664550567
  20. 1664550567
  21. 1664550567
  22. 1664550567
  23. 1664550567
  24. 1664550567
  25. 1664550567
  26. 1664550567
  27. 1664550567
  28. 1664550567
  29. 1664550567
  30. 1664550567
  31. 1664550567
  32. 1664550567
  33. 1664550567
  34. 1664550567
  35. 1664550567
  36. 1664550567
  37. 1664550567
  38. 1664550567
  39. 1664550567
  40. 1664550567
  41. 1664550567
  42. 1664550645
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9111619
  • VIN: KMHT36AH4MU011685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 25,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2021 Hyundai Veloste...
 25,800 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Challenge...
 37,010 KM
$64,995 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 111,500 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory