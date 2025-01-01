$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4WD Low KMS Sunroof | Velocity Blue
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown + Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Velocity Blue Bronco Sport Badlands is the ultimate adventure companion. With low kilometers and premium features, it's ready to take you anywhere your spirit demands.Badlands Series - The Most Capable Bronco Sport:
- 2.0L EcoBoost Engine - Turbocharged power for any terrain
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission - Smooth shifting performance
- Terrain Management System - Optimized for every surface
- Skid plates - Underbody protection for serious off-roading
- Front tow hooks - Ready for recovery situations
- Power Moonroof with carbonized grey roof
- B&O Sound System with 10 speakers - Premium audio experience
- Dual Zone Auto Climate Control - Comfort for all passengers
- Wireless Charging Pad - Keep devices powered
- HD Radio - Crystal clear reception
- Rear Parking Sensors - Confidence in tight spaces
- Universal Garage Door Opener - Convenience at home
- Roof-Rail Crossbars - Dealer-installed for cargo versatility
- Class II Trailer Tow Package - Haul your toys
- Intelligent 4WD - Automatic traction when needed
- Hill Start Assist - Confidence on steep terrain
- Ground clearance and approach angles built for adventure
- SYNC 3 infotainment system
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability
- Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking
- Lane Keeping System - Highway safety assistance
- Reverse Camera System - Clear visibility backing up
- 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from NHTSA
- Heated Front Seats - Comfort in any weather
- Power Driver Seat with lumbar support
- Remote Start - Climate ready before you get in
- Keyless Entry Keypad - No keys needed
- LED headlamps and tail-lamps - Superior visibility
This Bronco Sport Badlands delivers rugged capability with refined comfort. Whether you're exploring backcountry trails or navigating city streets, it's built to handle it all with style.
Low KMS, premium features, adventure awaits.
Financing Available: Based on our asking price of $34,995, your monthly payment could be as low as $495 over 84 months at 8.99% APR (O.A.C.). This represents a total financed amount with competitive terms to get you behind the wheel of this adventure-ready Bronco Sport. We work with multiple lenders and may be able to secure you an even better rate depending on your credit profile and down payment. Contact us today to discuss your financing options and let our finance team find the best solution for your budget - we're committed to making your Bronco Sport ownership a reality.
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
613-264-0115