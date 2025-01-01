2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h2 class=text-xl font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-0.5>Born for the Wild</h2><p class=whitespace-normal break-words>This Velocity Blue Bronco Sport Badlands is the ultimate adventure companion. With low kilometers and premium features, its ready to take you anywhere your spirit demands.</p><h3 class=text-lg font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-1.5>Badlands Series - The Most Capable Bronco Sport:</h3><ul class=[&:not(:last-child)_ul]:pb-1 [&:not(:last-child)_ol]:pb-1 list-disc space-y-1.5 pl-7><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>2.0L EcoBoost Engine</strong> - Turbocharged power for any terrain</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> - Smooth shifting performance</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Terrain Management System</strong> - Optimized for every surface</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Skid plates</strong> - Underbody protection for serious off-roading</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Front tow hooks</strong> - Ready for recovery situations</li></ul><h3 class=text-lg font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-1.5>Premium Package Loaded:</h3><ul class=[&:not(:last-child)_ul]:pb-1 [&:not(:last-child)_ol]:pb-1 list-disc space-y-1.5 pl-7><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Power Moonroof</strong> with carbonized grey roof</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>B&O Sound System</strong> with 10 speakers - Premium audio experience</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Dual Zone Auto Climate Control</strong> - Comfort for all passengers</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Wireless Charging Pad</strong> - Keep devices powered</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>HD Radio</strong> - Crystal clear reception</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Rear Parking Sensors</strong> - Confidence in tight spaces</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Universal Garage Door Opener</strong> - Convenience at home</li></ul><h3 class=text-lg font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-1.5>Off-Road Ready Features:</h3><ul class=[&:not(:last-child)_ul]:pb-1 [&:not(:last-child)_ol]:pb-1 list-disc space-y-1.5 pl-7><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Roof-Rail Crossbars</strong> - Dealer-installed for cargo versatility</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Class II Trailer Tow Package</strong> - Haul your toys</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Intelligent 4WD</strong> - Automatic traction when needed</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Hill Start Assist</strong> - Confidence on steep terrain</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Ground clearance</strong> and <strong>approach angles</strong> built for adventure</li></ul><h3 class=text-lg font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-1.5>Technology & Safety:</h3><ul class=[&:not(:last-child)_ul]:pb-1 [&:not(:last-child)_ol]:pb-1 list-disc space-y-1.5 pl-7><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>SYNC 3</strong> infotainment system</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>FordPass Connect</strong> with 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Pre-Collision Assist</strong> with automatic emergency braking</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Lane Keeping System</strong> - Highway safety assistance</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Reverse Camera System</strong> - Clear visibility backing up</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>5-Star Overall Safety Rating</strong> from NHTSA</li></ul><h3 class=text-lg font-bold text-text-100 mt-1 -mb-1.5>Comfort & Convenience:</h3><ul class=[&:not(:last-child)_ul]:pb-1 [&:not(:last-child)_ol]:pb-1 list-disc space-y-1.5 pl-7><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> - Comfort in any weather</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Power Driver Seat</strong> with lumbar support</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Remote Start</strong> - Climate ready before you get in</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Keyless Entry Keypad</strong> - No keys needed</li><li class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>LED headlamps and tail-lamps</strong> - Superior visibility</li></ul><p class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>This Bronco Sport Badlands delivers rugged capability with refined comfort. Whether youre exploring backcountry trails or navigating city streets, its built to handle it all with style.</strong></p><p> </p><p class=whitespace-normal break-words><em>Low KMS, premium features, adventure awaits.</em></p><p class=whitespace-normal break-words><strong>Financing Available:</strong> Based on our asking price of $34,995, your monthly payment could be as low as <strong>$495</strong> over 84 months at 8.99% APR (O.A.C.). This represents a total financed amount with competitive terms to get you behind the wheel of this adventure-ready Bronco Sport. We work with multiple lenders and may be able to secure you an even better rate depending on your credit profile and down payment. Contact us today to discuss your financing options and let our finance team find the best solution for your budget - were committed to making your Bronco Sport ownership a reality.</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. <strong>Amazing Purchase Options:</strong> From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

39,500 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4WD Low KMS Sunroof | Velocity Blue

Watch This Vehicle
12770696

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4WD Low KMS Sunroof | Velocity Blue

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1752872026
  2. 1752872026
  3. 1752872026
  4. 1752872026
  5. 1752872026
  6. 1752872026
  7. 1752872027
  8. 1752872027
  9. 1752872027
  10. 1752872027
  11. 1752872027
  12. 1752872027
  13. 1752872027
  14. 1752872027
  15. 1752872027
  16. 1752872027
  17. 1752872027
  18. 1752872027
  19. 1752872027
  20. 1752872027
  21. 1752872027
  22. 1752872027
  23. 1752872027
  24. 1752872027
  25. 1752872027
  26. 1752872027
  27. 1752872027
  28. 1752872027
  29. 1752872027
  30. 1752872027
  31. 1752872027
  32. 1752872027
  33. 1752872027
  34. 1752872027
  35. 1752872028
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3fmcr9d91nrd86026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown + Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Born for the Wild

This Velocity Blue Bronco Sport Badlands is the ultimate adventure companion. With low kilometers and premium features, it's ready to take you anywhere your spirit demands.

Badlands Series - The Most Capable Bronco Sport:
  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine - Turbocharged power for any terrain
  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission - Smooth shifting performance
  • Terrain Management System - Optimized for every surface
  • Skid plates - Underbody protection for serious off-roading
  • Front tow hooks - Ready for recovery situations
Premium Package Loaded:
  • Power Moonroof with carbonized grey roof
  • B&O Sound System with 10 speakers - Premium audio experience
  • Dual Zone Auto Climate Control - Comfort for all passengers
  • Wireless Charging Pad - Keep devices powered
  • HD Radio - Crystal clear reception
  • Rear Parking Sensors - Confidence in tight spaces
  • Universal Garage Door Opener - Convenience at home
Off-Road Ready Features:
  • Roof-Rail Crossbars - Dealer-installed for cargo versatility
  • Class II Trailer Tow Package - Haul your toys
  • Intelligent 4WD - Automatic traction when needed
  • Hill Start Assist - Confidence on steep terrain
  • Ground clearance and approach angles built for adventure
Technology & Safety:
  • SYNC 3 infotainment system
  • FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability
  • Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking
  • Lane Keeping System - Highway safety assistance
  • Reverse Camera System - Clear visibility backing up
  • 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from NHTSA
Comfort & Convenience:
  • Heated Front Seats - Comfort in any weather
  • Power Driver Seat with lumbar support
  • Remote Start - Climate ready before you get in
  • Keyless Entry Keypad - No keys needed
  • LED headlamps and tail-lamps - Superior visibility

This Bronco Sport Badlands delivers rugged capability with refined comfort. Whether you're exploring backcountry trails or navigating city streets, it's built to handle it all with style.

 

Low KMS, premium features, adventure awaits.

Financing Available: Based on our asking price of $34,995, your monthly payment could be as low as $495 over 84 months at 8.99% APR (O.A.C.). This represents a total financed amount with competitive terms to get you behind the wheel of this adventure-ready Bronco Sport. We work with multiple lenders and may be able to secure you an even better rate depending on your credit profile and down payment. Contact us today to discuss your financing options and let our finance team find the best solution for your budget - we're committed to making your Bronco Sport ownership a reality.

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4WD Low KMS Sunroof | Velocity Blue for sale in Perth, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4WD Low KMS Sunroof | Velocity Blue 39,500 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box Lifted FXR Package for sale in Perth, ON
2021 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box Lifted FXR Package 125,800 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD Panoramic Roof | One Owner for sale in Perth, ON
2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD Panoramic Roof | One Owner 73,229 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2022 Ford Bronco Sport