This loaded-up 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch features a 3.5L Full-Hybrid V6 HEV engine and a 10-speed transmission. It's only had one previous owner and boasts a clean carfax! Highlighted Features: 601A Equipment Group, Star White Me Tri-Coat, PowerBoost Engine, Adaptive Steering, Twin Panel Moonroof, Interior Work Surface, FX4 Package, Auto Start/Stop Removal, Trailer Tow Package, 360 Degree Camera, Sync4 12 Screen with Applink, B&O Premium Sound, Wireless Charging and much much more!

Since our dealership operates differently, please call or email ahead to confirm if the vehicle is currently on the lot.

We're proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

** Purchase may be subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $499 ), Licensing ( $125 ), Carfax ( $50 ), OMVIC ( $22 ) and other fee(s) that may occur due to financing.

2022 Ford F-150

89,364 KM

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

King Ranch Full-Hybrid One Owner | Clean Carfax

13174457

2022 Ford F-150

King Ranch Full-Hybrid One Owner | Clean Carfax

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,364KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EDXNFA81894

  Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  Interior Colour Java Leather
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 89,364 KM

Vehicle Description

This loaded-up 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch features a 3.5L Full-Hybrid V6 HEV engine and a 10-speed transmission. It’s only had one previous owner and boasts a clean carfax! Highlighted Features: 601A Equipment Group, Star White Me Tri-Coat, PowerBoost Engine, Adaptive Steering, Twin Panel Moonroof, Interior Work Surface, FX4 Package, Auto Start/Stop Removal, Trailer Tow Package, 360 Degree Camera, Sync4 12" Screen with Applink, B&O Premium Sound, Wireless Charging and much much more!

Since our dealership operates differently, please call or email ahead to confirm if the vehicle is currently on the lot.

We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.

** Purchase may be subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $499 ), Licensing ( $125 ), Carfax ( $50 ), OMVIC ( $22 ) and other fee(s) that may occur due to financing. 

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
WiFi Hotspot
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Wireless Charger
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Cornering Lights
Aluminum Panels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
18 Speakers

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2022 Ford F-150