2022 Ford F-150
King Ranch Full-Hybrid One Owner | Clean Carfax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Java Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,364 KM
Vehicle Description
This loaded-up 2022 Ford F-150 King Ranch features a 3.5L Full-Hybrid V6 HEV engine and a 10-speed transmission. It’s only had one previous owner and boasts a clean carfax! Highlighted Features: 601A Equipment Group, Star White Me Tri-Coat, PowerBoost Engine, Adaptive Steering, Twin Panel Moonroof, Interior Work Surface, FX4 Package, Auto Start/Stop Removal, Trailer Tow Package, 360 Degree Camera, Sync4 12" Screen with Applink, B&O Premium Sound, Wireless Charging and much much more!
Since our dealership operates differently, please call or email ahead to confirm if the vehicle is currently on the lot.
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online.
** Purchase may be subject to HST, Documentation Fee ( $499 ), Licensing ( $125 ), Carfax ( $50 ), OMVIC ( $22 ) and other fee(s) that may occur due to financing.
Callan Motors
