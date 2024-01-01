2022 Ford MAVERICK

$35,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Save $$$ with this One Owner, Clean Carfax 2022 Maverick AWD and only 28,900KMS include remaining Factory Warranty.
Basic Coverage: 36 months/60,000 kms - Powertrain: 5 years/ 100,000 kms
The Maverick is nicely packaged, with the 100A Group ( XLT ), 8.0" Stack Touchscreen, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Bed tie-downs, Auto-lamps, Manual folding mirror, Tire pressure monitor, 400W inverter, 4K tow package with trailer brake, Ford Co-Pilot360 ( Lane keeping, Bliss, Lane Assist, etc ), All-Wheel Drive, Driving Modes ( Sport, Normal, Wet, etc ), Auto-Hold braking.
$295 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C with ZERO DOWN ( Cost of borrowing $12,563.28 )
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
