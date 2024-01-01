2022 Ford MAVERICK

Menu
<p>Save $$$ with this One Owner, Clean Carfax 2022 Maverick AWD and only 28,900KMS include remaining Factory Warranty.</p><p>Basic Coverage: 36 months/60,000 kms - Powertrain: 5 years/ 100,000 kms</p><p>The Maverick is nicely packaged, with the 100A Group ( XLT ), 8.0 Stack Touchscreen, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Bed tie-downs, Auto-lamps, Manual folding mirror, Tire pressure monitor, 400W inverter, 4K tow package with trailer brake, Ford Co-Pilot360 ( Lane keeping, Bliss, Lane Assist, etc ), All-Wheel Drive, Driving Modes ( Sport, Normal, Wet, etc ), Auto-Hold braking.</p><p>$295 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C with ZERO DOWN ( Cost of borrowing $12,563.28 )<br />* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.</p><p>We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

28,900 KM

$35,995

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

VIN 3FTTW8F90NRA30770

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Save $$$ with this One Owner, Clean Carfax 2022 Maverick AWD and only 28,900KMS include remaining Factory Warranty.

Basic Coverage: 36 months/60,000 kms - Powertrain: 5 years/ 100,000 kms

The Maverick is nicely packaged, with the 100A Group ( XLT ), 8.0" Stack Touchscreen, Power windows, Power Locks, Power mirrors, Bed tie-downs, Auto-lamps, Manual folding mirror, Tire pressure monitor, 400W inverter, 4K tow package with trailer brake, Ford Co-Pilot360 ( Lane keeping, Bliss, Lane Assist, etc ), All-Wheel Drive, Driving Modes ( Sport, Normal, Wet, etc ), Auto-Hold braking.

$295 Bi-Weekly for 84 Months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C with ZERO DOWN ( Cost of borrowing $12,563.28 )
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Packages

-EXTAX
-STDAX
100A
153
448
47K
51D
53Q
60B
86B
96G
999
9W-0
KU

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

