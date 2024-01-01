Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain in this head-turning 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD, now available!</p><p>One Owner, Clean Carfax, Low KMS!</p><p>Factory Warranty Still Active! Sunrider Top ( $1200 value included )Rubicon Package, 4:1 Rock-trac 4wd system, Off-road plus, Remote start, Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, Dual climate control, Heat seats / Heated Steering Wheel, Carplay / Android audio, Navigation, Alpine premium sound system, Cold Weather package, Trailer tow & HD Electrical group, 8-Speed Automatic Torqueflite, 2.0L DOHC I-4 turbocharged, Start/Stop, Hill assist and more!</p><p>--<br />Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $399 with $0 down for 84 months at 8.48% APR, on approved credit (Incl. taxes and applicable fees; total interest if gone to term: $17,881.69). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. </span>Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!</p>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

39,787 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED RUBICON 4X4 Clean CarFax | Low Kms

Watch This Vehicle
12030871

2022 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED RUBICON 4X4 Clean CarFax | Low Kms

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1734643750
  3. 1734643750
  4. 1734643750
  5. 1734643750
  6. 1734643751
  7. 1734643751
  8. 1734643751
  9. 1734643751
  10. 1734643751
  11. 1734643751
  12. 1734643752
  13. 1734643752
  14. 1734643752
  15. 1734643752
  16. 1734643752
  17. 1734643752
  18. 1734643750
  19. 1734643750
  20. 1734643750
  21. 1734643751
  22. 1734643751
  23. 1734643751
  24. 1734643750
  25. 1734643750
  26. 1734643751
  27. 1734643750
  28. 1734643750
  29. 1734643750
  30. 1734643750
  31. 1734643751
  32. 1734643751
  33. 1734643751
  34. 1734643751
  35. 1734643751
  36. 1734643751
  37. 1734643751
  38. 1734643750
  39. 1734643751
  40. 1734643751
  41. 1734643751
  42. 1734643750
  43. 1734643750
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,787KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN5NW250673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain in this head-turning 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4WD, now available!

One Owner, Clean Carfax, Low KMS!

Factory Warranty Still Active! Sunrider Top ( $1200 value included )Rubicon Package, 4:1 Rock-trac 4wd system, Off-road plus, Remote start, Power Windows, Power Lock, Power Mirrors, Dual climate control, Heat seats / Heated Steering Wheel, Carplay / Android audio, Navigation, Alpine premium sound system, Cold Weather package, Trailer tow & HD Electrical group, 8-Speed Automatic Torqueflite, 2.0L DOHC I-4 turbocharged, Start/Stop, Hill assist and more!

--
Drive away today with a bi-weekly payment as low as $399 with $0 down for 84 months at 8.48% APR, on approved credit (Incl. taxes and applicable fees; total interest if gone to term: $17,881.69). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Please note, while we strive for accuracy in our vehicle information, pricing, and photos, please confirm details with our team. We look forward to helping you find your next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
22R
ADE
ADH
ALX9
CWA
DFV
DHF
DMF
EC1
MHV
PX8
STB
TXA
WGR
XBM
Z1F

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr AWD for sale in Perth, ON
2010 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr AWD 120,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD Sunroof | Clean Carfax for sale in Perth, ON
2018 Ford Fusion Titanium AWD Sunroof | Clean Carfax 131,337 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport for sale in Perth, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 140,200 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler