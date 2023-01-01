2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 6 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10441398

10441398 VIN: WMZ43BR05N3P30032

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 9,600 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 313 481 B71 K9E1 ZTB Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.