2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

9,600 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 only 9600 kms

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 only 9600 kms

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10441398
  VIN: WMZ43BR05N3P30032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing available *O.A.C.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

313
481
B71
K9E1
ZTB

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

