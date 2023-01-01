Menu
2022 RAM 1500

42,200 KM

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

42,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10602414
  • VIN: 1C6SRFST3NN437369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue pearl
  • Interior Colour Black + Bison Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Have a look at this 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Limited 4WD Crew Cab with All-Terrain Package! 

5.7L Hemi V8 w/ 8-Speed Transmission 4x4

U Connect 5W Navigation 12 Inch Touch-Screen, Apple Car paly, Android Play, Tow Package with Brake Control, All-Terrain Package with raised body, descent limiter, self-lock rear diff electronic control, protection plates, transfer box plate, suspension plate, steering box plate, stickers, Fully loaded Limited Longhorn features including, dual powered front heated/cooled seats, power mirrors, dual climate control, parking sensors, reverse camera, remote start, remote tailgate, automatic head lights, advanced safety airbags, accelerated cruise control, lane departure, rain sensors and more.

* $496.37 Bi-Weekly for 96 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C
(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $29,708.36). $0.00 down payment.
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.

We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

