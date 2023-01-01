$64,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2022 RAM 1500
Limited Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$64,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10602414
- VIN: 1C6SRFST3NN437369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue pearl
- Interior Colour Black + Bison Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Have a look at this 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Limited 4WD Crew Cab with All-Terrain Package!
5.7L Hemi V8 w/ 8-Speed Transmission 4x4
U Connect 5W Navigation 12 Inch Touch-Screen, Apple Car paly, Android Play, Tow Package with Brake Control, All-Terrain Package with raised body, descent limiter, self-lock rear diff electronic control, protection plates, transfer box plate, suspension plate, steering box plate, stickers, Fully loaded Limited Longhorn features including, dual powered front heated/cooled seats, power mirrors, dual climate control, parking sensors, reverse camera, remote start, remote tailgate, automatic head lights, advanced safety airbags, accelerated cruise control, lane departure, rain sensors and more.
* $496.37 Bi-Weekly for 96 Months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C
(estimated financing rate, cost of borrowing $29,708.36). $0.00 down payment.
* Interest shown is for example, actual interest rate could be higher or lower depending on credit application.
We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! Interest rates depend on your application and the shown payment is based on general application.
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 30-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
