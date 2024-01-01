Menu
<p>Check out this customized 2023 Bronco Sport 4WD Big Bend featuring lift kit, upgraded rims, KatSkin leather seating and performance kit.</p><p>--</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

30,190 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 * Custom * One Owner Clean Carfax

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 * Custom * One Owner Clean Carfax

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,190KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B6XPRD05505

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,190 KM

Check out this customized 2023 Bronco Sport 4WD Big Bend featuring lift kit, upgraded rims, KatSkin leather seating and performance kit.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Packages

-EXTAX
-FIMAE
-NONTR1
153-0
200A
448
47C
51B
63B
90A
96B
996
QH
YZ

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Call Dealer

613-264-0115

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2023 Ford Bronco Sport