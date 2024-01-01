$35,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4 * Custom * One Owner Clean Carfax
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this customized 2023 Bronco Sport 4WD Big Bend featuring lift kit, upgraded rims, KatSkin leather seating and performance kit.
--
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
