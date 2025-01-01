Menu
<p><strong>Full Factory Warranty 3yr/60,000 and 5yr/100,000 !</strong> Previous FORD Demo which means youll be the first public owner. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited is a special edition model based on the top-trim Badlands, featuring unique vintage-inspired styling with white-painted elements like the grille and roof, a more robust 2.0L turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower, a more advanced 4WD system with a twin-clutch rear differential, and a host of premium features including the 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It offers enhanced off-road capability and a loaded interior, making it one of the most expensive and feature-rich Bronco Sport models. Additional Features; 410A Equipment Package, Dual Climate Controls, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rails, Wireless Charging, Cargo Management System, Rubber Floors and Mats, Rubber Trunk Backing and Floor, Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring, Automatic Headlights, Remote Start, Hill assist, FordConnect, Ford SYNC3 with touchscreen navigation/carplay/android auto  and more.</p><p>--<br />Drive away today with a WEEKLY payment as low as $171 with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, on approved credit (including taxes and applicable fees;). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Dont hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!<br />--</p><p>We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. <strong>Amazing Purchase Options:</strong> From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

26,900 KM

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Heritage Limited 4WD 2.0L Clean Carfax | Sunroof

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Heritage Limited 4WD 2.0L Clean Carfax | Sunroof

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9H99PRD35905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PEAK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115

