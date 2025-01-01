$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Heritage Limited 4WD 2.0L Clean Carfax | Sunroof
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PEAK BLUE
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 26,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Full Factory Warranty 3yr/60,000 and 5yr/100,000 ! Previous FORD Demo which means you'll be the first public owner. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited is a special edition model based on the top-trim Badlands, featuring unique vintage-inspired styling with white-painted elements like the grille and roof, a more robust 2.0L turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower, a more advanced 4WD system with a twin-clutch rear differential, and a host of premium features including the 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, 360-degree camera, and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It offers enhanced off-road capability and a loaded interior, making it one of the most expensive and feature-rich Bronco Sport models. Additional Features; 410A Equipment Package, Dual Climate Controls, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rails, Wireless Charging, Cargo Management System, Rubber Floors and Mats, Rubber Trunk Backing and Floor, Rear Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centring, Automatic Headlights, Remote Start, Hill assist, FordConnect, Ford SYNC3 with touchscreen navigation/carplay/android auto and more.
Drive away today with a WEEKLY payment as low as $171 with $0 down for 84 months at 7.99%, on approved credit (including taxes and applicable fees;). Contact us for full details - interest rates may vary and promotions might be available. Don't hesitate to contact us about financing your next vehicle, we offer many programs and options!
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted. Amazing Purchase Options: From our dealership to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway (shipping fee may apply). We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
