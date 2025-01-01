Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM 2.3L I4 310HP AUTOMATIC</p><p>Featuring; 200A Package, Reverse Camera, MyKey, Reverse Sensors, SYNC3 TOUCH w/ Navigation, Sirius Radia, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible, Security Package, Spoiler, and few more options.</p><p>Please dont assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.<br />--<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS! CONTACT US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION.<br />--<br />We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.</p><p>Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.</p>

2023 Ford Mustang

38,800 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Watch This Vehicle
12285702

2023 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium Convertible

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1742057054
  2. 1742057053
  3. 1742057053
  4. 1742057053
  5. 1742057053
  6. 1742057053
  7. 1742057053
  8. 1742057053
  9. 1742057053
  10. 1742057054
  11. 1742057054
  12. 1742057054
  13. 1742057054
  14. 1742057054
  15. 1742057054
  16. 1742057054
  17. 1742057054
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH0P5111951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 38,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM 2.3L I4 310HP AUTOMATIC

Featuring; 200A Package, Reverse Camera, MyKey, Reverse Sensors, SYNC3 TOUCH w/ Navigation, Sirius Radia, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible, Security Package, Spoiler, and few more options.

Please don't assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.
--
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS! CONTACT US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.

Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
17W
200A
44U
99H
E2
HY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Callan Motors

Used 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg Clean Carfax | Sunroof for sale in Perth, ON
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Sport AWD w/ Eyesight Pkg Clean Carfax | Sunroof 152,868 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 4WD Limited Tow Package | Apline Sound System for sale in Perth, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 4WD Limited Tow Package | Apline Sound System 57,547 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 SVT RAPTOR for sale in Perth, ON
2012 Ford F-150 SVT RAPTOR 126,900 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Callan Motors
Shipping Available Anywhere (Fees Apply)

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Callan Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Mustang