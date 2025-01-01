$39,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Convertible
2023 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Convertible
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 38,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 FORD MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM 2.3L I4 310HP AUTOMATIC
Featuring; 200A Package, Reverse Camera, MyKey, Reverse Sensors, SYNC3 TOUCH w/ Navigation, Sirius Radia, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Convertible, Security Package, Spoiler, and few more options.
Please don't assume that the vehicle is available for viewing just because it is online - please call ahead to ensure availability.
--
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS! CONTACT US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION.
--
We’re proud to have been a trusted name in Perth, Ontario and across Canada for over 32 years, delivering dependable service and customer satisfaction. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options. All vehicles come fully certified unless otherwise noted.
Test drives are available by appointment! To set up a convenient test-drive appointment, call or use the Contact Us form on this page. Contact-less Purchase Option: From our showroom floor to your front door! We are available 7 days a week to answer your questions online. Purchase your vehicle through our online process and have it delivered right to your driveway. We will arrange to do a video call walk-around of your selected vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. Fill out the Contact Us now form to speak with us by email or phone, usually within minutes.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Callan Motors
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115