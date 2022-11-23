Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Kia Seltos

365 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Seltos

LX with Only 365 km

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Kia Seltos

LX with Only 365 km

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

  1. 1670252898
  2. 1670252899
  3. 1670252898
  4. 1670252899
  5. 1670252897
  6. 1670252899
  7. 1670252899
  8. 1670252898
  9. 1670252899
  10. 1670252899
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

365KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9366751
  • VIN: KNDEPCAA3P7383556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starbright Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 365 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Callan Motors

2023 Kia Seltos LX w...
 365 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 94,900 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 69,500 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

Call Dealer

613-264-XXXX

(click to show)

613-264-0115

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory