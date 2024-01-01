Menu
<p>2023 VW Atlas Highline R-Line Black 3.6 FSI 8-Speed Transmission AWD</p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>One Owner | Clean Carfax</span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Power windows, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power heated/cooled front seats, heated rear 2nd-row seats, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate, Carplay / Android Auto, VW touch-screen infotainment system, Navigation, 6 Passengers and more.</span></p><p>--</p><p>Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.</p><p>Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. </p>

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

38,110 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline R-Line Black Edition AWD

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline R-Line Black Edition AWD

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,110KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,110 KM

2023 VW Atlas Highline R-Line Black 3.6 FSI 8-Speed Transmission AWD

One Owner | Clean Carfax

Power windows, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power heated/cooled front seats, heated rear 2nd-row seats, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate, Carplay / Android Auto, VW touch-screen infotainment system, Navigation, 6 Passengers and more.

--

Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.

Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease. 

Packages

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2023 Volkswagen Atlas