$47,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline R-Line Black Edition AWD
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline R-Line Black Edition AWD
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour black + grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,110 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 VW Atlas Highline R-Line Black 3.6 FSI 8-Speed Transmission AWD
One Owner | Clean Carfax
Power windows, Power locks, Power heated mirrors, Power heated/cooled front seats, heated rear 2nd-row seats, Panoramic sunroof, Power lift gate, Carplay / Android Auto, VW touch-screen infotainment system, Navigation, 6 Passengers and more.
--
Discover YOUR trusted local dealership with a 32-year history - Callan Motor. Say goodbye to hidden fees and find a straightforward , hassle-free, transparent buying experience. We price our vehicles at or below marketing value, continuously check our pricing verses market to ensure we are offering our customers the best options.
Visit us in Perth, Ontario, conveniently located on highway 7. Drop by or book an appointment to find a quality vehicle with ease.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Callan Motors
Email Callan Motors
Callan Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-264-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115