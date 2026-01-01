Menu
Account
Sign In
The kilometres listed are based off of the odometer of the vehicle. They could be significantly higher, but due to the age of the vehicle this is the best estimate we have. The truck has been started, but does not run or drive. Will have to be a fun summer project! As far as we know, the box will likely need work/replacing, amongst other things to get it road worthy.

1987 Ford F-150

148,314 KM

Details Description

$2,522

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1987 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle
14398807

1987 Ford F-150

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 14398807
  2. 14398807
  3. 14398807
  4. 14398807
  5. 14398807
  6. 14398807
Contact Seller

$2,522

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
148,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FTEF15Y6HCA97153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 148,314 KM

Vehicle Description

The kilometres listed are based off of the odometer of the vehicle. They could be significantly higher, but due to the age of the vehicle this is the best estimate we have. The truck has been started, but does not run or drive. Will have to be a fun summer project! As far as we know, the box will likely need work/replacing, amongst other things to get it road worthy.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SPORT QUAD CAB for sale in Ajax, ON
2003 Dodge Dakota SPORT QUAD CAB 153,586 KM $5,022 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Sorento LX V6 for sale in North Bay, ON
2013 Kia Sorento LX V6 155,926 KM $2,922 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sedona LX for sale in North Bay, ON
2019 Kia Sedona LX 227,684 KM $3,922 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,522

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

1987 Ford F-150