$2,522+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1987 Ford F-150
1987 Ford F-150
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,522
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
148,314KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FTEF15Y6HCA97153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 148,314 KM
Vehicle Description
The kilometres listed are based off of the odometer of the vehicle. They could be significantly higher, but due to the age of the vehicle this is the best estimate we have. The truck has been started, but does not run or drive. Will have to be a fun summer project! As far as we know, the box will likely need work/replacing, amongst other things to get it road worthy.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Kenny U-Pull
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,522
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1987 Ford F-150