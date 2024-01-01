Menu
1987 Pontiac Fiero GT V6 5 speed manual with air cond. This is the most desired collectors model. Here it is at a reduced price of $9,995. Lets call it winter clearance. Owned by my friend previously, who is a mechanic and he did a lot of work on this. Here are just some.......2 Brand New Headlight Motors, 2 New Sealed Beams, Fuel Tank, New Spark Plugs, Spark Plug Wires, Distributor and Rotor, Coil. Just did a brand new water pump last week. Needs very little to certify. If you want us to do the safety for you its only $900 extra above the asking price. This thing is a rocket so strictly NO test pilots please. It has been very well kept and it drives amazing. The best thing about this car is that your auto insurance will be only $300 per year as a collector car. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 and make an appointment to see this beauty.

1987 Pontiac Fiero

240,000 KM

$7,800

1987 Pontiac Fiero

GT 5Speed

11943255

1987 Pontiac Fiero

GT 5Speed

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G2PG1197HP233345

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

1987 Pontiac Fiero GT V6 5 speed manual with air cond. This is the most desired collectors model. Here it is at a reduced price of $9,995. Let's call it winter clearance. Owned by my friend previously, who is a mechanic and he did a lot of work on this. Here are just some.......2 Brand New Headlight Motors, 2 New Sealed Beams, Fuel Tank, New Spark Plugs, Spark Plug Wires, Distributor and Rotor, Coil. Just did a brand new water pump last week. Needs very little to certify. If you want us to do the safety for you it's only $900 extra above the asking price. This thing is a rocket so strictly NO test pilots please. It has been very well kept and it drives amazing. The best thing about this car is that your auto insurance will be only $300 per year as a collector car. Call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468 and make an appointment to see this beauty.

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

1987 Pontiac Fiero