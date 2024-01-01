Menu
<p>Pretty clean, Runs and Drives nicely. No engine lights on. Comes with extra parts in the boxes.</p>

1991 Plymouth Laser

310,116 KM

1991 Plymouth Laser

1991 Plymouth Laser

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

Used
310,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4P3BS44U8ME055679

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 310,116 KM

Pretty clean, Runs and Drives nicely. No engine lights on. Comes with extra parts in the boxes.

Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1991 Plymouth Laser