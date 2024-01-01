$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1991 Plymouth Laser
1991 Plymouth Laser
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
310,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4P3BS44U8ME055679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 310,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Pretty clean, Runs and Drives nicely. No engine lights on. Comes with extra parts in the boxes.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
1991 Plymouth Laser