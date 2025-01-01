$2,500+ tax & licensing
1998 Toyota RAV4
1998 Toyota RAV4
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
303,375KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JT3HP10V2W7079255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 303,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Good Car /has some rust please see pictures
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
roof_rack
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger
