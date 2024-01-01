$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2005 Buick Rendezvous
CX
2005 Buick Rendezvous
CX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
238,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G5DA03E95S548611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 238,732 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Exhaust leak and front brakes need to be replaced. Interior heating control is cracked.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 250,625 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
1984 Chevrolet Corvette 113,456 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS 193,243 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Buick Rendezvous