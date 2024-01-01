Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Exhaust leak and front brakes need to be replaced. Interior heating control is cracked.</p>

2005 Buick Rendezvous

238,732 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Buick Rendezvous

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Buick Rendezvous

CX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 10865478
  2. 10865478
  3. 10865478
  4. 10865478
  5. 10865478
  6. 10865478
  7. 10865478
  8. 10865478
  9. 10865478
  10. 10865478
  11. 10865478
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G5DA03E95S548611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Exhaust leak and front brakes need to be replaced. Interior heating control is cracked.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2015 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 250,625 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 1984 Chevrolet Corvette for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
1984 Chevrolet Corvette 113,456 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Drummondville, QC
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS 193,243 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2005 Buick Rendezvous