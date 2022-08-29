$399,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$399,999
+ taxes & licensing
Clonsilla Auto Sales
705-742-6500
2005 Ferrari 575M Maranello
2005 Ferrari 575M Maranello
SUPERAMERICA
Location
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
705-742-6500
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$399,999
+ taxes & licensing
29,265KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9180856
- VIN: ZFFGT61A550142157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 29,265 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Clonsilla Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2