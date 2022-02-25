Menu
2005 Ford Five Hundred

130,000 KM

Details Features

$2,499

+ tax & licensing
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Five Hundred

2005 Ford Five Hundred

SEL

2005 Ford Five Hundred

SEL

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8433990
  VIN: 1FAHP27125G123635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Goldracite
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

