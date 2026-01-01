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Nice car with no dash codes and minimal blemishes. Some surface rust underneath as far as we can tell. Manual transmission vehicle. Super low kms for a Honda!

2005 Honda Accord

139,868 KM

Details Description Features

$3,022

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Accord

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14398804

2005 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,022

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
139,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM71695A800912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 139,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice car with no dash codes and minimal blemishes. Some surface rust underneath as far as we can tell. Manual transmission vehicle. Super low kms for a Honda!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,022

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Honda Accord