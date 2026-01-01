$3,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Honda Accord
EX-L
2005 Honda Accord
EX-L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
139,868KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCM71695A800912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Silver Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 139,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice car with no dash codes and minimal blemishes. Some surface rust underneath as far as we can tell. Manual transmission vehicle. Super low kms for a Honda!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Honda Accord