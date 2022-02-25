$3,450+ tax & licensing
705-768-0468
2005 Honda Element
$3450, 5 spd, Drives Good.
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8363151
- Stock #: 1237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burnt Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
