2005 Honda Element

300,000 KM

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2005 Honda Element

2005 Honda Element

$3450, 5 spd, Drives Good.

2005 Honda Element

$3450, 5 spd, Drives Good.

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

300,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burnt Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Honda Element in Burnt Orange color. Looks so beautiful must see all the pictures. Yes it does have 300,000km but if you know Honda's then you shouldn't worry. They go forever.Selling uncertified for only $3450 plus tax. Please call ahead to arrange for a test drive at 705-7680468 

