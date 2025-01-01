Menu
<p>Clean truck. Some rust spots on box</p>

2005 Nissan Frontier

215,953 KM

Details Description Features

$4,012

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Nissan Frontier

SE

13109309

2005 Nissan Frontier

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

Used
215,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD07W15C402051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean truck. Some rust spots on box

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
tinted_windows
alloy_wheels
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Locking_Tailgate
Truck_Bed_Liner
Cargo_Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

2005 Nissan Frontier