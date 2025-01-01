$4,012+ taxes & licensing
2005 Nissan Frontier
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$4,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD07W15C402051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 215,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean truck. Some rust spots on box
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
tinted_windows
alloy_wheels
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Locking_Tailgate
Truck_Bed_Liner
Cargo_Light
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
