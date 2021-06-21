Menu
2006 Honda Civic

149,408 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Trent Valley Honda

COUPE DX-G

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

149,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7476639
  • Stock #: 21519A
  • VIN: 2HGFG12336H014113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,408 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2006 Honda Civic Coupe DX-G was traded in for a 2021 Honda CR-V. This Civic was originally registered in the province of British Columbia. 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Spoiler
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

