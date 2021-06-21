2006 Honda Civic

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 4 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7476639

7476639 Stock #: 21519A

21519A VIN: 2HGFG12336H014113

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,408 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Centre Armrest Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Exterior Spoiler Safety ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.