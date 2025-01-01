Menu
<p>Rockers need work</p>

2006 Subaru Impreza

136,841 KM

Description

$3,212

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Subaru Impreza

13109321

2006 Subaru Impreza

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$3,212

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,841KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GD67646G502113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Rockers need work

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

