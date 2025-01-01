$2,612+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix
2006 Toyota Matrix
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,612
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,749KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1LR32EX6C555887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KMS / Vehicle runs and drives /needs new control arms /has a bit of rust (please see pictures)
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
2006 Toyota Matrix