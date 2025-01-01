Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Low KMS / Vehicle runs and drives /needs new control arms /has a bit of rust (please see pictures)</p>

2006 Toyota Matrix

172,749 KM

Details Description Features

$2,612

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle
13113173

2006 Toyota Matrix

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 13113173
  2. 13113173
  3. 13113173
  4. 13113173
  5. 13113173
  6. 13113173
  7. 13113173
  8. 13113173
  9. 13113173
Contact Seller

$2,612

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,749KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1LR32EX6C555887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KMS / Vehicle runs and drives /needs new control arms /has a bit of rust (please see pictures)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
Power_Brakes
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2006 Subaru Impreza for sale in Peterborough, ON
2006 Subaru Impreza 136,841 KM $3,212 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6 I SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 I SV 130,372 KM $3,012 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus for sale in Peterborough, ON
2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus 181,975 KM $3,512 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,612

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Toyota Matrix