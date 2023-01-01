$1,500+ tax & licensing
2006 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10055472
- VIN: 3VWDT31K96M655741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 346,539 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect graduation gift! With grad just around the corner keep your young adults busy with their first car. This 5-spee diesel needs some TLC like rocker panels. Call for more info.
