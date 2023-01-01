Menu
2006 Volkswagen Jetta

346,539 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

2006 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

346,539KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 10055472
  VIN: 3VWDT31K96M655741

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 346,539 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect graduation gift! With grad just around the corner keep your young adults busy with their first car. This 5-spee diesel needs some TLC like rocker panels. Call for more info.

Welcome to Deals On Wheels!

We include license plates and ministry transfer fees in
our price. NO HIDDEN FEES!

Where there is no gimmicks, games or hassles.

At Deals On Wheels we offer quality vehicles for fair prices

All prices are plus HST

OPEN: Monday - Thursday: 11:00 AM-06:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

**please call or email for an appointment

Deals on Wheels
www.dealonwheels.ca
Call: 705-768-0468
6721 Highway 7
Peterborough, ON

Check your junk mail after replying!

Please Note: Every attempt has been made to appropriately advertise this vehicle. However mistakes do occur. Please contact the dealer to confirm the vehicle details.

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

