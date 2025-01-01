Menu
<p>Rust on rear wheel wells</p>

2007 Ford Edge

181,975 KM

Details Description Features

$3,512

+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus

13109315

2007 Ford Edge

SEL Plus

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$3,512

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK49C67BB15271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust on rear wheel wells

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
Second_Row_Removable_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2007 Ford Edge