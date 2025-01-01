$3,512+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Ford Edge
SEL Plus
2007 Ford Edge
SEL Plus
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,512
+ taxes & licensing
Used
181,975KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK49C67BB15271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Rust on rear wheel wells
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer
Trailer_Hitch
Second_Row_Removable_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2005 Toyota Tacoma I4 Access Cab 231,503 KM $2,699 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 280,907 KM $4,512 + tax & lic
2004 Chevrolet Epica LS 152,949 KM $2,312 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,512
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 Ford Edge