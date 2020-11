Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seats Convenience Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Interval wipers Floor mats Cup Holder Safety ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Exterior Steel Wheels

Additional Features CARGO LIGHT Front air dam Locking Tailgate Pulse Wiper Second Row Folding Seat Cargo Area TieDown Vehicle Anti-Theft Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor Truck Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.