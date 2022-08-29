Menu
2007 Hyundai Entourage

175,127 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2007 Hyundai Entourage

2007 Hyundai Entourage

SE

2007 Hyundai Entourage

SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

175,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9096826
  Stock #: 54-22-002827-07
  VIN: KNDMC233476012136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour South Pacific Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,127 KM

Vehicle Description

Great family vehicle, needs brake work and a windshield.

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

