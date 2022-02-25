Menu
2007 Land Rover LR3

173,062 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2007 Land Rover LR3

2007 Land Rover LR3

SE

2007 Land Rover LR3

SE

Location

Clonsilla Auto Sales

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

705-742-6500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8433984
  • VIN: SALAE24407A418215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,062 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trailer Hitch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

