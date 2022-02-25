2007 Land Rover LR3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8433984

8433984 VIN: SALAE24407A418215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,062 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Exterior Trailer Hitch Additional Features Heated Rear Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof

