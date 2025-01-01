Menu
<div>2007 Saturn Hybrid low low km for only $2200.</div><div>Selling as is uncertified. </div><div>Please call Deals on Wheels for an appointment at 7057680468</div>

2007 Saturn Vue

100,000 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
2007 Saturn Vue

$2200 Hybrid 100km only

2007 Saturn Vue

$2200 Hybrid 100km only

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,000KM
VIN 5GZCZ33Z47S837930

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  100,000 KM

2007 Saturn Hybrid low low km for only $2200.Selling as is uncertified. Please call Deals on Wheels for an appointment at 7057680468

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2007 Saturn Vue