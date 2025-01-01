$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Saturn Vue
$2200 Hybrid 100km only
2007 Saturn Vue
$2200 Hybrid 100km only
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,000KM
VIN 5GZCZ33Z47S837930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Saturn Hybrid low low km for only $2200.Selling as is uncertified. Please call Deals on Wheels for an appointment at 7057680468
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Deals On Wheels
2014 Jeep Wrangler Mint Mint cond. SAHARA 202,000 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class $6850 READ BELOW FIRST 266,000 KM $6,850 + tax & lic
1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5Speed 240,000 KM $7,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Deals On Wheels
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-768-XXXX(click to show)
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Deals On Wheels
705-768-0468
2007 Saturn Vue