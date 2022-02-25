$999+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
Clonsilla Auto Sales
809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8433993
- VIN: JTNBB46K273027468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Features
