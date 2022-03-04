Menu
2008 Jaguar XK

58,778 MI

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clonsilla Auto Sales

705-742-6500

2008 Jaguar XK

2008 Jaguar XK

XKR

2008 Jaguar XK

XKR

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,778MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 8551556
  • VIN: SAJWA44C989B22581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,778 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

