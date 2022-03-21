Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

246,247 KM

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

809 Clonsilla Ave, Peterborough, ON K9J 5Y2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

246,247KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8810885
  • VIN: 2GCEK19C491137639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 246,247 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

