2009 Chevrolet Traverse

$2,750 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 3 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9218143

9218143 Stock #: 54-22-002952-09

54-22-002952-09 VIN: 1GNER23D79S150525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Jewel Tintcoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 195,386 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.