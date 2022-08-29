$2,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Chevrolet Traverse
2009 Chevrolet Traverse
LT1
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$2,750
+ taxes & licensing
195,386KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9218143
- Stock #: 54-22-002952-09
- VIN: 1GNER23D79S150525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Jewel Tintcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Drive in comfort and styleAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Tinted Windows • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering&nb...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0