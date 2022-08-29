$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Uplander
LS
Location
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
197,731KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9218140
- Stock #: 54-22-00002929-09
- VIN: 1GNDU23179D125368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Great family van with all the comfortAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control&nb...
