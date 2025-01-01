Menu
<p>Runs Good /Clean lights on dash /engine code reader P0562 -system voltage low/ ABS light is on /Traction light is on please see pictures.</p>

2009 Dodge Durango

191,271 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Durango

SLT

12516925

2009 Dodge Durango

SLT

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,271KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D8HB48P69F708531

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,271 KM

Runs Good /Clean lights on dash /engine code reader P0562 -system voltage low/ ABS light is on /Traction light is on please see pictures.

Interior

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

