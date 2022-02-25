Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

153,000 KM

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

SXT, 7 Passenger, Low km.

SXT, 7 Passenger, Low km.

Location

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8336037
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V19T241402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dodge Journey SXT model. 7 Passenger family mover SUV.Power Seats, Power mirrors, Power Windows, Power Sunroof, Tilt, Cruise. Upgraded stereo with Bluetooth. Very Clean inside and out. Looks and drives like new. Alloy Wheels with good tires. Comes fully certified at $6850. For more information please call 705-7680468 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
High Output
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

