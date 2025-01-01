Menu
<div>Coming soon at our dealership is a 2009 Infiniti G37x all wheel drive with leather interior with only 183,000km. Car is black on black leather with Sunroof, Power and heated seats, satellite radio, backup camera and all that you can ask for. Call and book your reservations now before it lands. call us at 7057680468 Deals on Wheels. </div>

2009 Infiniti G37

183,000 KM

$7,850

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Infiniti G37

G37x with Safety $7850

2009 Infiniti G37

G37x with Safety $7850

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JNKCV61F89M050220

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Coming soon at our dealership is a 2009 Infiniti G37x all wheel drive with leather interior with only 183,000km. Car is black on black leather with Sunroof, Power and heated seats, satellite radio, backup camera and all that you can ask for. Call and book your reservations now before it lands. call us at 7057680468 Deals on Wheels. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

