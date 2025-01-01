$6,850+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Compass
123,000km only $6850
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 123,000km on this suv. Automatic transmission, Sunroof and ice cold Air-cond. Comes certified at $6850 + tax. Please call Deals on Wheels Peterborough for a test drive at 7057680468.
