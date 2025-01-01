Menu
<div>Only 123,000km on this suv. Automatic transmission, Sunroof and ice cold Air-cond. Comes certified at $6850 + tax. Please call Deals on Wheels Peterborough for a test drive at 7057680468.</div>

2009 Jeep Compass

123,000 KM

$6,850

2009 Jeep Compass

123,000km only $6850

2009 Jeep Compass

123,000km only $6850

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 123,000 KM

Only 123,000km on this suv. Automatic transmission, Sunroof and ice cold Air-cond. Comes certified at $6850 + tax. Please call Deals on Wheels Peterborough for a test drive at 7057680468.

Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2009 Jeep Compass