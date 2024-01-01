$11,800+ tax & licensing
2009 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara, 6 speed, certified.
Location
Deals On Wheels
6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9
705-768-0468
$11,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
220,800KM
VIN 1J8GA59109L733156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with 6 speed transmission. This is a 4x4 with ice cold air condition. It's a 3.8L, drives amazing. Comes certified and free licence plates and registration. All you pay at our store is the price and tax no hidden fees.For an appointment please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
