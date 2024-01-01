Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with 6 speed transmission. This is a 4x4 with ice cold air condition. Its a 3.8L, drives amazing. </div><div>Comes certified and free licence plates and registration. </div><div>All you pay at our store is the price and tax no hidden fees.</div><div>For an appointment please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468.</div><div><br></div>

2009 Jeep Wrangler

220,800 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara, 6 speed, certified.

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara, 6 speed, certified.

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

  1. 1725921441
  2. 1725921441
  3. 1725921441
  4. 1725921441
  5. 1725921441
  6. 1725921441
  7. 1725921441
  8. 1725921441
  9. 1725921441
  10. 1725921441
  11. 1725921441
  12. 1725921441
  13. 1725921441
  14. 1725921441
Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
220,800KM
VIN 1J8GA59109L733156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with 6 speed transmission. This is a 4x4 with ice cold air condition. It's a 3.8L, drives amazing. Comes certified and free licence plates and registration. All you pay at our store is the price and tax no hidden fees.For an appointment please call Deals on Wheels at 7057680468.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals On Wheels

Used 2014 Kia Soul LX for sale in Peterborough, ON
2014 Kia Soul LX 146,000 KM $8,850 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi Q5 2.0L for sale in Peterborough, ON
2013 Audi Q5 2.0L 129,600 KM $11,850 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Lounge for sale in Peterborough, ON
2012 Fiat 500 Lounge 85,000 KM $9,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals On Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Call Dealer

705-768-XXXX

(click to show)

705-768-0468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Wrangler