$3,012+ taxes & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA6
I SV
2009 Mazda MAZDA6
I SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$3,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1YVHP81A795M15380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Great commuter car! Low KM, clean, runs & drives
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
2009 Mazda MAZDA6