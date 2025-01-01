Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Great commuter car! Low KM, clean, runs &amp; drives</p>

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

130,372 KM

Details Description Features

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

I SV

Watch This Vehicle
13109318

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

I SV

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

  1. 13109318
  2. 13109318
  3. 13109318
  4. 13109318
  5. 13109318
  6. 13109318
  7. 13109318
  8. 13109318
  9. 13109318
  10. 13109318
  11. 13109318
  12. 13109318
Contact Seller

$3,012

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,372KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1YVHP81A795M15380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Great commuter car! Low KM, clean, runs & drives

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma I4 Access Cab for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2005 Toyota Tacoma I4 Access Cab 231,503 KM $2,699 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Peterborough, ON
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 280,907 KM $4,512 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chevrolet Epica LS for sale in Peterborough, ON
2004 Chevrolet Epica LS 152,949 KM $2,312 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,012

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Mazda MAZDA6