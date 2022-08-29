$10,000+ tax & licensing
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Frontier
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
212,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9283618
- Stock #: 92476A
- VIN: 1N6AD06W39C422955
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Features
4x4
