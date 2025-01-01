$4,012+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Pontiac Vibe
2.4L
2009 Pontiac Vibe
2.4L
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
844-536-6987
$4,012
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67099Z408292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, low kms, and previous owner left a book full of work that has been done: oil changes, undercoats etc. No codes, but some rust has been painted over. See photos for details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Voice_Recognition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 93,904 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2001 Subaru Forester s 242,607 KM $2,100 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Premium 173,690 KM $1,899 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Peterborough
1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$4,012
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2009 Pontiac Vibe