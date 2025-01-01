Menu
<p>Runs and drives great, low kms, and previous owner left a book full of work that has been done: oil changes, undercoats etc. No codes, but some rust has been painted over. See photos for details.</p>

2009 Pontiac Vibe

178,976 KM

$4,012

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Pontiac Vibe

2.4L

13076446

2009 Pontiac Vibe

2.4L

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$4,012

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5Y2SP67099Z408292

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,976 KM

Interior

Tachometer

air_conditioning
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Second_Row_Side_Airbag
Voice_Recognition

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Peterborough

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

$4,012

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 Pontiac Vibe