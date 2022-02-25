2010 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 4 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8383176

8383176 VIN: 3GNVKFE08AG141544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 206,427 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

