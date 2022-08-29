Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Kenny U-Pull

1726 Morton Line, Peterborough, ON L0A 1C0

844-536-6987

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9096829
  Stock #: 54-22-002864-10
  VIN: 2D4RN4DX1AR426300

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle for the family to drive in comfort and distraction with built in monitor for the kids. Needs brakes

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Peterborough to confirm details or for more information.

*Used Vehicle

